Every single X-Men lover wants the now dead Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the claws and be a part of Deadpool 2, starring alongside Ryan Reynolds. But with Jackman adamant that he will take his claws only if the X-Men meet Avengers, there are less chances of him returning as the Mutant.

However, Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have made our hopes high again when they considered an idea suggested by The Hollywood Reporter journalist, Aaron Couch. The duo sat down with him to discuss their recent outing — Life — and along the way they discussed about Deadpool 2 revealing that the script is almost ready.

Couch asked an update on the Deadpool sequel and the writers revealed a few insights that indicated that the draft of the movie is almost ready and the shoot will commence in a couple of months. While he knew that Jackman couldn't possibly be a part of Deadpool 2, Couch suggested an idea to the writers that they instantly loved. Couch asked: "Everyone wants Hugh Jackman in a Deadpool movie. My idea is he just cameos as himself. Can you make that happen?"

The duo was caught by surprise but it was evident that they loved it. "Oh my gosh, that's one we haven't heard. That's not a bad idea. I like that. Deadpool lives in a world where Hugh Jackman is out there. He's got the People's Sexiest Man Alive cover that he staples to his forehead in the first movie, so maybe he could meet Hugh as Hugh. That would be really funny," they said.

So is it happening? IS IT?! Please make it happen!! OH MY GOD IT WILL EPIC!

The film's official release date hasn't been confirmed yet. When asked the reason behind it, the writers said: "We don't want to put the cart before the horse, and often times with release dates that happens. You end up racing and you end up being forced to do something you're not happy with and the great thing about Deadpool is we spent a career trying to duck other movies. Fox is probably going to be able to drop that thing on a date and everyone else is going to scatter, because no one will want to come out the same weekend ... our feeling is it's all about the movie," Reese shared.

He added: "The fact that Deadpool came out in February and did as well as it did, and you are seeing similarly the summer [movie season] start earlier in March, and movies succeed in October and so the date to us doesn't mean as much as it used to. I think the studio feels the same way. We just want to make the best movie possible and Deadpool will find an audience, we feel at this point."

While we wait for a confirmation on Jackman joining the team, another X-Men actor Sir Patrick Stewart has also hinted that he could be a part of the Deadpool sequel. The casting of the movie is happening simultaneously. While Reynolds reprises his role in the movie, Donald Glover's Atlanta heroin, Zazie Beetz, has been cast as Domino. However, many speculations suggest that Brad Pitt could play the role of Cable.