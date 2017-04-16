Raveena Tandon is making a comeback on the big screen with director Ashtar Sayed's Maatr, but the film seems to be facing trouble getting to theatres. The recent buzz is that censor board members walked out of a screening of the movie.

The hard-hitting controversial drama features Raveena as a mother seeking revenge for her daughter's rape. The trailer was quite impressive, but the censor board seems to have become stricter before providing a film a certificate.

Reports suggest that jury members walked out of the screening just 20 minutes into te film, as they claimed that the script they were given was different from the movie.

According to SKJ Bollywood News, a source from the censor board, said, "We are given a copy of the screenplay before hand, prior to the screening, so we'd know what to expect when we see the film and which areas in the storytelling may need our intervention."

"In this case we realised in 10 minutes that we were being shown a different film from what we had been given on the script level. The screening was stopped," the source added.

On the other hand, the Maatr producer Anjum Rizvi had a different story. He told the entertainment portal: "The censor screening had to be stopped due to technical reasons. We are showing the film to the censor board again."

Watch the trailer of Maatr: