Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is not doing any films but has been in news most of the time. The recent buzz is that the diva has gone under the knife and was hiding her face from paparazzi.

She was spotted with husband Karan Singh Grover and was seen hiding her face with her palm and then with her phone. Speculations are rife that the actress has got a nose job and was avoiding cameras, Deccan Chronicle reported.

Some reports even suggested that the diva was not in a mood to be clicked and that is the only reason why she was shying away from the shutterbugs.

However, a recent photo of Bipasha by India Today at Mumbai airport proves that she has not gone under the knife. She was spotted inside a car wearing black shades. It didn't look like the actress underwent any nose job.

A few days ago, Bipasha was in news for the actual reason behind her break-up with John Abraham. Though it has been several years since they parted ways and they are happily married with Karan and Priya Runchal, the reports of their break-up became the talk of the town.

"John Abraham was not ready to take their relationship to the next level. Ten years is not a short time. Other couples would have settled down ages ago, but they obviously wanted to focus on their careers and make money. But over the last two years, Bipasha was getting increasingly frustrated with his attitude towards their relationship. He had started taking her for granted and it really hurt her," Catch News had quoted a portal as saying.