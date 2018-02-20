Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah is getting married to his long time girlfriend Antara Motiwala in UAE but guess what stole all the attention — Sonam Kapoor's wedding.

In a viral video from Mohit Marwah's sangeet, Arjun Kapoor (the host) is seen saying, "This could be any family relative's wedding right now. Any cousin, a relative could be getting married, we just need a reason to wear great clothes and party!"

And Rhea Kapoor supporting him all the way and saying, "Yes, it could be anyone's...... I'm Sonam Kapoor." While we couldn't understand what she said in between, but well, it hints Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding next and well, Arjun Kapoor is all set, as he just needs an excuse to party!

Check out the video here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding has been a topic of discussion for a while now. While the couple has kept quiet about their relationship in public, their PDA on social media and frequently being spotted with each other at parties, events and family gatherings, has always raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Sridevi, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and the entire Kapoor clan came in full attendance to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Hashtag #antumoh has all the viral pictures and videos from the big wedding.

Check out some of the pictures here:

Isn't this an absolute crazy and fun wedding? Well, we are waiting for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's picture from the wedding to come out.