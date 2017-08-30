Ajay Devgn, who is known for playing versatile roles, recently made a comment that appears to be a sly dig at some of the top Bollywood stars.

After featuring in multi-starrer movies like Golmaal franchise, Son of Sardaar, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, among others, Ajay will next be seen in Baadshaho, which also is a multi-starrer.

Talking about his preference in working with different actors, Ajay said stars who refuse to feature in multi-starrer movies are insecure and bad performers. The Drishyam actor made the comment in response to Rohit Shetty's earlier remark when he said, "Big heroes don't want to work together because of their insecurity and can only promote each other's film on social media".

"Working in multi-starrer is a lot more fun. There are so many people around you on the sets. I don't understand why people are afraid of working in one. In fact, those who refuse to be a part of it are insecure and are bad performers," Indian Express quoted Ajay as saying.

"I don't know about others, but whenever I have done a multi-starrer, my character has always stood out. So, I feel quite secure about it," he added. Is this statement an indirect jibe at top Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan?

While the Khans are considered to be the biggest Bollywood stars, lately Salman and Aamir have not been featuring in any multi-starrer films. However, Shah Rukh Khan does not really come under this category as he had featured in multi-starrer movies like Happy New Year in 2014 and Dilwale in 2015. But it has been some time since Salman or Aamir were seen in a multi-starrer movie.