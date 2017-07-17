It was in October last following the Uri terror attack that a ban on Pakistani artistes working in India films was called for by Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and it led to a huge controversy.

While Bollywood industry was divided in opinions, Ajay Devgn was the first A-lister to publicly support the ban. Taking a dig at his fellow actors who were supporting the Pakistani artistes, Devgn had said: "It's saddening. I don't know what the reasons are. I don't even believe that they are human beings who are scared at this time."

His wife and actress Kajol also supported his decision as she had tweeted: "So proud of my husband for taking a non-political and absolutely correct stand. @ajaydevgn #ProudIndian."

However, it seems the actor had a change of heart (that too within a few months). He has recently launched a song Mere Rashke Qamar from his next release Baadshaho which was originally sung by Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and has been recreated for Baadshaho by the veteran's nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

This has set the gossip mills abuzz. An industry source told DNA: "It's surprising how Ajay went back on his words, so quickly. Last year, he was going all out against Karan and claiming that he should have got Fawad replaced in the film and that there is an exchange of bullets now and that leaves no room for an exchange of culture. How much has changed in the last one year that Ajay suddenly had a change of heart? It's so close to the Amarnath attacks. Relations with the neighbouring country are still strained. Honestly, this shows the hypocrisy that exists in the industry."

With this, we wonder if Ajay, whose movie Shivaay had clashed with Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil when the controversy erupted, had taken a stand for ban of Pakistani artistes only to win over Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that was under the scanner for roping in Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.