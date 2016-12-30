Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which was released on Thursday, December 29, is written and directed by debutant Karthick Naren. The movie has Rahman, Prakash Raghavan, Yaashika Anand and others in the cast. It has Jakes Bejoy's music, Sujith Sarang's cinematography and Sreejith Sarang's editing.

The movie has opened to highly positive reviews from critics and audience for its engaging and thrilling content. The movie revolves around a mysterious death, which is investigated by cop Deepak (Rahman). The story takes us into the flashback where the cop narrates the unsolved case to an aspiring IPS officer.

Deepak says that he investigated the case of a young lady, who committed suicide. As he starts investigating the case, he discovers a strong link to it with a woman missing from his flat. But he fails to nab anyone. The unanswered questions are the best part of the story.

Critics have lavishly praised the young director's ability to narrate the complex story in a thrilling way. The story and the undercurrent message on life leaves the viewers in awe. But the biggest letdown is the actors. Many feel that seasoned artistes would have taken the story to a new level altogether Nonetheless, the audience feel that is a good watch.

Sify Review: Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru has its flaws as well, a constable in Tamil Nadu having high degree English conversation with his superior officer is unbelievable.Though Rahman is fine with his expressions, he still struggles with his Tamil dialogue delivery and not quite convincing as the protagonist.

Behindwoods: If you are a crime film lover, from the title card, you will be completely hooked on to the film till the near end of it. Here, the script is the main hero. Not always you expect a debutant, someone who is merely in his early 20's, to come up with such a complicated yet thoroughly engaging story.

Hindustan Times: Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is undoubtedly a welcome relief from the low-grade comedy, garish costumes and meaningless songs and dances that Tamil cinema is largely known for.

Cinema Buzz: #Dhruvangal16 well-structured edge of the seat novel like thriller from newbie @karthicknarend2, gets you hooked to its intriguing storyline

#D16 #Dhuruvangal16 has brilliant sound design which enhances the scenes in the film! @karthicknarend2

#D16 #Dhuruvangal16 : Cinematography by @sujithsarang is extraordinary and gives freshness to the film! @karthicknarend2

#D16 #DhurvangalPathinaaru is one of the best in recent years!Making of Hollywood standards! Screenplay is one of its kind! @karthicknarend2

#D16 #DhurvangalPathinaaru : Splendid investigative thriller with top notch screenplay & detailing

Hari: #Dhruvangal16 well-structured edge of the seat novel like thriller from newbie @karthicknarend2, gets you hooked to its intriguing storyline

#d16 #dhruvangal16 http://www.indiaglitz.com/dhuruvangal-pathinaaru-tamil-movie-review-20936.html ... @karthicknarend2 an intriguing thriller that takes its time to connect the dots with apt detail!

#Dhruvangal16 #D16 An intriguing thriller unfolds like a page turner novel,brought me memories of Agatha Christie/Sujatha detective novels!

Nandakumar S: #Dhruvangal16 is a brilliant whodunit thriller. The maturity displayed by the 22 yr old Naren is amazing. Absolute must watch.

Ashok: Hardwork and smartwork never fails perfect xmple is #Dhruvangal16 and team. Happy to be part of the crew.. #positive rspnse from audience.