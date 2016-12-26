Ram Charan's Dhruva has continued its good run at the worldwide box office. The Telugu movie has enjoyed good viewership even over its third weekend.

The Tollywood flick has grossed over Rs 80 crore with distributors' share coming close to Rs 53 crore at the worldwide box office, according to trade reports. Dhruva has minted about Rs 38 crore for distributors at the Andhra and Telangana box office.

Trade reports also indicate that distributors' shares never dropped beyond 40 percent for Dhruva, which has turned out to be the highlight of its success. A lack of competitors at the box office also helped the movie perform well even when demonetisation badly hit the film industry.

It has to be noted that Vangaveeti has some impact on the collection of Ram Charan's film on Friday. But as the Ram Gopal Varma's film failed to get positive reviews, the business of Dhruva hold well on Saturday and Sunday.

Region-wise, the movie earned distributors' share of Rs 14.07 crore in Nizam, Rs 6.23 crore in Ceeded, Rs 1.24 crore in Nellore, Rs 3.22 crore in Guntur, Rs 2.74 crore in Krishna, Rs 2.56 crore in G West Rs 2.56 crore, G East Rs 2.92 crore and Rs 4.98 crore in Vizag.

However, it has to be seen how Dhruva will perform after the third weekend as the business is expected to take a huge dip. The movie has to collect at least Rs 60 crore for distributors to be considered as a superhit.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]