The upcoming three-match India vs Sri Lanka ODI contest is Men in Blue's final fifty-over series of the year. India, who have put an impressive performance this year, will be keen to beat Sri Lanka and continue their good form.

The second match of the ODI series, which will take place at PCA Stadium in Mohali on December 13, will be historic for one particular Dhoni, who is set to retire after the game.

Wait! Don't panic.

We are not talking about the former India captain and the Jharkhand man, whose retirement has been a subject of discussion recently.

Dhoni, referred here in this context, is a sniffer dog, white Labrador, working with Mohali police for 10 years and it will retire after the second match of the series, reported Indian Express. Two other dogs are also going to retire the same day.

Dhoni has been used by the policemen in various important works such as catching drug peddlers and also played an integral role in several other cases. Dhoni seems to be a high-profile Labrador as it was used by the officials during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match in 2011 as well.

"Dhoni used to assist us in checking at PCA stadium during the international matches. During the world cup semifinal in 2011 between India and Pakistan, when the Prime Ministers of both the countries came to the city, Dhoni was working with us," Indian Express quoted Amrik Singh, the in-charge of the dog squad, as saying.

With Dhoni, 'specialist in sniffing explosives', being an integral part of the Mohali district police, his services will be missed by the entire dog squad.

"He likes to sleep six to seven hours a day. He sleeps in the daytime. He is a specialist in sniffing explosives. He is the quickest of the dogs we have when it comes to do any search operations. We are going to miss him. He has been a great asset for us," he said.