Despite being locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Dhinchak Pooja, the new wild card entrant, has still managed to bleed us in our ears by releasing her new song 'Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai' on her YouTube channel. And trust us, you can literally use it to extinct an entire species by making them listen to the song.

Dhinchak Pooja gave millions of viewers a taste of her cringe pop, her unmatched swag and absurd lyrics once again which are enough to cause you an existential crisis. But unlike her earlier songs, the Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj hitmaker has tried to add variations to the song by showcasing her ability to sing on a high and low pitch at the same time without getting bothered about the background score.

The cringe pop singer took the back seat this time while facing the camera and letting her actors do the storytelling that Dhinchak intended to. She also tried her hands on qawalli to add that element of surprise. And she undoubtedly succeeded. The song has already crossed 9.5 lakh views in just four days of its release.

So what do you make of it in the end? Absolutely nothing.

But there's no doubt that Dhinchak is really enjoying her popularity to the fullest. Life is unpredictable and Dhinchak has proven it with her stint in India's most controversial reality show which is hosted by none other than the bhaijaan Salman Khan. And she didn't disappoint her fans in the house too as she showcased her impeccable talent in front of other celebrity contestants.

In an unexpected turn or rather a weird twist, Dhinchak Pooja, who has just entered the house as a wildcard contestant in the last Weekend ka Vaar episode, has received a special power to decide who will be eliminated from the house this weekend. Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani, Sapna Choudhry, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi and Benafsha have been nominated for this week's eliminations.

So, in the meantime, go and kill your sworn enemies or annoying ex with Dhinchak Pooja's amazingly horrible song Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai.

Watch the song here: