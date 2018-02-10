The teaser of Dhanush's first international movie, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (L'Extraordinaire Voyage du Fakir in French), was unveiled on Friday, February 9. The video giving us an idea of Dhanush's character has hit the internet.

The teaser begins with the introduction of Dhanush's character, Ajatashatru Lavash Patel and takes us through some glimpses from his childhood to adolescent age. It is the story of a young Indian from a small place in Mumbai, the commercial capital of India and what happens when he visits Paris for the first time.

Dhanush plays an innocent man and impresses the viewers. The content laced with drama and comedy spikes the viewers curiosity around the flick.

The video tries to tell the story of the movie in bits and pieces and it has been shot in India, Italy, France, and England among others.

In the teaser, director Kenn Scott is seen sharing his experience working on the project. Talking about the flick, he says, "Something in the story does make the movie feel very much like a fable, but most importantly we want the 'Fakir' to be very entertaining and a true adventure."

The movie is the screen adaptation of French novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.