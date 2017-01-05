The release of Dhanush and Gautham Menon's Enai Noki Paayum Thota has reportedly been postponed. The Tamil movie, which was supposed to be out in February on the occasion of Valentine's Day, is being delayed by a few months for some reasons.

Rajarajan of K Productions, which has acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Enai Noki Paayum Thota, gave a hint to Behindwoods about the delay in release. He told the website that the movie is likely to be out in the month of May. However, the reason behind the delay has not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, the Maruvaarthai song teaser from Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which was released on December 31, received good reviews from the audience. The 1.37-minute clip of the track, sung by Sid Sriram and written by Thamarai, garnered over 12 lakh hits with close to 20,000 likes.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is an action romantic movie, which marks the first time ace filmmaker Gautham Menon has teamed up with Dhanush. The movie stars Megha Akash of Oru Pakka Kathai fame as the female lead, while Baahubali star Rana Daggubati will also be seen in an important role.

The film hit the floors in March 2016. It features Jomon T John's cinematography and Anthony's editing. The music director is yet to be announced, but the buzz is that two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman might compose the music for the Tamil film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is also in the race.

The trailer and the audio of Enai Noki Paayum Thota are yet to be unveiled.