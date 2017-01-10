Dhanush is taking a special interest in movies made under his home banner, Wunderbar Films. Now, the actor is apparently shifting gears as he has started producing films of A-list Tamil actors.

After signing his father-in-law, superstar Rajinikanth for a Pa Ranjith film, he is now reportedly getting ready to produce a movie which will feature Vijay. Rumours are rife that they are going to collaborate for the first time for a film, to be directed by leading filmmaker AR Murugadoss.

It is said to be Vijay's 62nd movie. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his new flick, Bairavaa, will do Atlee Kumar's movie- produced by Sri Thenandal Films- next, before moving on to AR Murugadoss flick, say reports.

More details about the movie are yet to be revealed.

Dhanush established Wunderbar Films with his movie '3', directed by his wife Aishwarya. He has produced small-budget films like Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai, Naanum Rowdydhaan, etc. Vetrimaaran's Visaranai- India's nomination to Academy Awards 2017 for the Best Foreign Language Film category- came out of his production house.

Currently, Dhanush is also bankrolling movies like Velaiyilla Pattathari 2, Vada Chennai and Power Paandi.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is busy with a bilingual film starring Mahesh Babu. The movie, which is simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages, has Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Surya in key roles. The movie will be out in June.