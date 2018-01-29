Karan Johar, who is remaking the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat, titled Dhadak, is planning to cash in on to the popularity of the original movie's popular number Zingat. The number will be recreated with the lead pair Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Sairat was one of the biggest Marathi hits of 2016, and the song was well received by the audience. The Hindi version of the film is being helmed by director Shashank Khaitan.

Ranveer Singh's heroine will be Jhanvi Kapoor in Rohit Shetty's thriller?

Confirming the news, a source told DNA, "Karan and Shashank were both on the same page. They love Zingaat and the song will surely be loved by the masses."

However, the Hindi version will be tweaked a little from the original song. The makers plan to keep the tune same, while the lyrics will be altered to suit the Hindi music lovers. The title of the song Zingaat is also likely to change. "While the tune remains the same, the lyrics will be altered. The title — Zingaat — may change as they may come up with another catchy phrase," the source added.

Ishaan Khattar's HOT moves set to give brother Shahid Kapoor competition [VIDEO]

Further, Farah Khan has been roped in to choreograph the song. "Unlike the original, where the choreography was all about freestyle dance number, Farah will choreograph some signature moves for the Hindi version. Ishaan and Janhvi are terrific dancers so it will be great to see them groove together," the source said.

In fact, the shoot for the track has already begun in Mumbai and Ishaan and Jhanvi have been sweating it out to perfect the dance moves. "Farah along with Ishaan, Jhanvi, and her team have been rehearsing. They began shooting in Mumbai on Saturday, and they plan to wrap it up in a few days," the source concluded.

Farah has shared a picture on Instagram from the shoot with a caption that read: "Keeping it under wraps!! Doing JHINGAAT all nightWith #gennext @ishaan95 @jahnvii.kapoor ♥️"

Meanwhile, Ishaan and Jhanvi are often spotted together at events and movie dates, which has sparked off their dating rumours.

According to earlier reports, Ishaan's elder brother, Shahid Kapoor had warned him of his growing closeness with Jhanvi, as he wanted him to focus on his acting career.

However, turns out that the makers of the Hindi remake want the two actors to appear together in public. Apparently, Jhanvi who is quite reserved, isn't very fond of the younger Kapoor lad, while Ishaan is known to be full of energy.