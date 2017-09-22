India told Pakistan on Friday that infiltration along the Line of Control continues "with active support of Pakistan forward posts" and warned that it reserves the right to retaliate appropriately to any loss of life of Indian troops.

The message was conveyed by Director General of Military Operations Lt.Gen. A.K. Bhatt to his Pakistani counterpart Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza during the DGMO level talks.

An army spokesperson said in a statement that the DGMO conveyed that there were attempts to target Indian troops through "cross-border action" supported by the Pakistan Army.

"DGMO put across emphatically that the trend of infiltration along the Line of Control continued with active support of Pakistan forward posts impacting peace and tranquillity along the LoC (Line of Control) and also the internal security situation. This was evident from continued attempts of sniping and targetting of our troops undertaken through cross border actions duly supported by Pakistan Army troops," the spokesperson said.

Lt. Gen Bhatt reaffirmed the sincerity in the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace along the Line of Control provided Pakistan makes similar efforts.

"DGMO reiterated that the Indian Army is a professional Army and reserves the right to retaliate appropriately to any incident leading to loss of life of our troops. He reaffirmed the sincerity in the efforts of Indian Army to maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC provided there was a reciprocal effort from Pakistan," it said.

The talks were held at the behest of Pakistan DGMO who raised "the issue of targeting of Pakistan civilians opposite the Jammu sector by Indian troops".

Lt Gen Bhatt, in response, highlighted that all the ceasefire violations in the Jammu sector were initiated by Pakistan rangers and the BSF troops only responded appropriately to them.

"Apart from these, firing by BSF troopers were initiated onto armed intruders attempting to infiltrate from close proximity of Pakistan posts along Amritsar border," the statement said.