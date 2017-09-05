Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation may suspend over 130 pilots and 430 cabin crew members of Air India for purportedly skipping the mandatory alcohol test to be taken pre and post flights.

Sources told PTI that the crew members of the national carrier have been regularly avoiding the breath analyser test for some time in flights to and from certain destinations like Singapore, Kuwait, Bangkok, Ahmedabad and Goa.

DGCA has already served an ultimatum to the Air India management over the alleged safety violations by the airline's crew members ahead of its enforcement action, PTI sources said.

As per DGCA regulations, breath analyser test is a must for all the pilots and cabin crew before and after the flight. Even the aircraft rules forbid crew members from consuming alcohol 12 hours prior the flight journey.

"The DGCA already brought it to the notice of Air India management that its 132 pilots and 434 cabin crew have evaded the mandatory breath analyser test, which is to be taken both before and after operating a flight. It is a safety violation and it (DGCA) is taking a suitable action against these crew members," a source said.

The DGCA may suspend the crew members in a phased manner as grounding so many at once may affect the daily operations.

In February, the aviation regulator suspended the flying license of Arvind Kathpalia, Air India's then executive director for operations, for three months when an internal inquiry found him 'guilty' of skipping breath analyser test for one particular flight.

Any crew member who tests positive in the pre-flight medical check or refuses to take a breath analyser test is required to be taken off flying duty for at least four weeks and the airline is required to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

In 2016, 224 pilots and crew members of various airlines failed the test, whereas 202 pilots and crew members failed the test in 2015.