Here's sad news for fans of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 2 (KRPKAB). The new season, which started airing from September 25, is all set to end soon.

The news doesn't come as a surprise as the second season of the popular show was said to be a finite series, unlike the previous season when the makers suddenly decided to pull the plug in order to accommodate other series on the same channel.

This is what Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh will play in his next show

The new season has been about Dev and Sonakshi's relationship with their children and the team will soon wrap up the shoot. Erica, who plays the lead role of Sona on the show, posted a picture from the sets on Instagram and wrote, "Counting days ...Last few days on set."

The impeccable chemistry between leads Shaheer (Dev) and Erica, the realistic drama, the superb acting skills of Supriya Pilgaonkar and other supporting cast had made the show a success in its initial period.

However, owing to more fans opting to watch the show on YouTube rather than on television, the Television Rating Points (TRPs) of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi started dropping considerably. The poor rating resulted in the show getting off air.

Counting days ...Last few days on set ? A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Speaking about the reason for the first season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi going off air, producer Yash Patnaik had then told Mid-Day: "I wish more fans had watched it on the channel, rather than on YouTube. The TRP ratings were falling. With a 0.4 rating, what can you expect? The channel had to take a call. The lower the ratings, the lesser the advertising revenue generated for the channel."