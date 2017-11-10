Telugu movie Detective starring Vishal, Prasanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Vinay and Anu Emmanuel, is the dubbed version of Tamil movie Thupparivaalan written and directed by Mysskin. It has received good review and rating from the audiences.

Detective is a suspense thriller which was written and directed by Mysskin and bankrolled by actor-turned-producer Vishal Krishnan under his banner Vishal Film Factory. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2 hours 36 minutes.

Detective story: Vishal and Prasana are detectives, but they are furious that they do not have a case worthy of their mettle. A small boy approaches them with a case that his dog was shot dead and asks him to find out the killer. While investigating the killing of a dog, they uncover a series of bizarre and seemingly unrelated crimes.

Analysis: Mysskin has penned an interesting and unique story and etched out a good detective thriller with enough suspense to engage you throughout, say the audiences.

Performance: Vishal has delivered excellent performance, which is the highlight of Detective. Prasanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Vinay and Anu Emmanuel have done justice to their roles, say the filmgoers.

Technical: Detective has decent production values. Action choreography, cinematography and background score are the main attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

We bring to you some of the viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates:

Sandeep‏ @SandeepSpeakz

Done watching #Vishal's #Detective. It's an engaging crime thriller with several edge-of-seat moments. Can't help but remind us of Sherlock Homes series. Smart, Stylish. Thumbs Up for Action scenes, Humour. Gr8 job #Mysskin & #Vishal. @ItsAnuEmmanuel is impressive! Go for it.

Rajkumar Jaligam‏ @JRajKumar_PRO

#vishal acting S2S detective. After long time detective genre movie in South industry #detective #Mysskin screenplay extraordinary but climax little weak.

BA Raju‏ @baraju_SuperHit

#Detective is a highly engaging thriller with terrific performance from #Vishal. Arrol Correlli's re-recording has elevated the film to next level #Detective Vishal, Mysskin's #Detective is one of those rare films which keeps us engaging till the very end. A Must Watch Thriller

Dheeraj Babu ✍‏ @DheerajBabuP

#Detective Well Executed investigative Thriller with Ample performances from #Vishal & @Prasanna_actor Master #Mysskin Terrific screenplay & #ArrolCorrelli's BGM are the Highlights of the Movie. Slow narration yet fits the genre of the flick.

Mersal‏ @santosh241241

Interesting 1st half, lots of patience needed though #Detective

VNV RAVITEJA‏ @ravitejavnv

First half completed..Too slow but engaging thriller #Detective

