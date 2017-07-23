Television actress Aashka Goradia, who got engaged to her American beau Brent Globe last year, is gearing up for her wedding. According to a report in Times of India, Aashka and Brent will get married on December 3.

The couple, who was contemplating the wedding location, has finally zeroed in on Ahmedabad, Gurajat. While Ahmedabad happens to be Aashka's hometown, interestingly, it was Brent, who wanted to tie the knot in Ahmedabad in Indian traditional ceremony.

The Naagin 2 actress said in a statement: "Brent wanted a wedding with all the traditional rituals which of course is most possible in my home town where my parents stay. Plus, Brent and I decided to stick to Ahmedabad because I have so many memories associated with the city. I have spent 16 years of my life in Ahmedabad and Gujrat is rich in culture. I am sure my in laws will really enjoy the traditional garba, gujrati delicacies and the hospitality in my home town. (sic)"

Talking about Brent's love for Indian culture and cuisines, Aashka said: "Having the wedding in Ahmedabad was Brent's idea as the first Indian wedding he attended was that of my cousin's in Ahmedabad and ever since he has been keen on us commemorating this special day of our lives in Gujarat. And yes he is a big fan of Gujarati cuisine as he loves his aam ras, theplas, and khaman dhokla. American Ban Gaya Gujarati!"

The Naagin 2 actress met Brent at an event in the US and soon started dating. Brent even moved to India to be with his ladylove. The much-in-love couple had also participated in the recently concluded Nach Baliye 8 and had wowed the audience with their brilliant performance.