Destiny 2 Beta went live just a few hours ago and an Infinite Ammo cheat is already making waves on the internet. A Reddit user named 'Dalgdawgydawg' has reportedly unearthed an Infinite Ammo glitch in Inverted Spire Strike.

The Infinite Ammo glitch can be activated using a simple trick as outlined by the user in his recent post on Reddit. Here's how you do it:

"On the inverted spire strike standing in the vex milk with a healing rift active won't damage you enough to kill you, but it will trigger risk runners perk over and over again, causing infinite ammo for as long as the rift is active. Pair this with two other warlocks and this could be a strat for the boss."

To put it in simple words, "Vex milk + healing rift + risk runner = infinite ammo." You will have infinite ammunition as long as you are standing in the vex milk with a healing rift active.

As the trick is already viral on various gaming community forums, Bungie could soon patch up the glitch in its forthcoming updates for Destiny 2. As this is still the Beta-testing stage, avid Destiny gamers can get away with this cheat as Bungie is unlikely to patch a beta release.

Nevertheless, we could see the game developer trying to rebalance the damage and healing effect in the final retail release of Destiny 2, which is expected to roll-out on September 6.

Destiny 2 Beta is presently accessible only for PS4 players who pre-ordered the game while the Xbox One players will be getting it on July 19 at 10am PST. The open beta is expected to go live globally on July 21.