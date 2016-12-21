Despite the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey in Ankara, Russia, Iran and Turkey held talks in Moscow on Tuesday to broker a Syrian peace deal. The three countries adopted a declaration that set out the principles that any agreement should adhere to.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts and similarly the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also held talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Reuters reported.

The Russian defence minister called the agreement the 'Moscow Declaration' and was confident it would renew the Syria peace process.

The three countries have also backed an expanded ceasefire.

"Iran, Russia and Turkey are ready to facilitate the drafting of an agreement, which is already being negotiated between the Syrian government and the opposition and to become its guarantors. They [Iran, Russia and Turkey] have invited all other countries with influence over the situation on the ground to do the same [help get a deal]," Reuters added.

Tuesday's talk signify the rising strength of Russia's links with both Turkey and Iran despite the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey in Ankara on Monday. Vladimir Putin has reportedly shown interest in cementing ties with the Middle East while calling talks with the Obama administration "pointless".

On Monday, Putin was briefed about the shooting of the Russian ambassador. Calling the assassination as an act of terror he said the attack in Ankara was a "provocation", which was aimed at spoiling Russia-Turkey bilateral ties and postponing Moscow, Tehran and Ankara's attempt to find solutions to the Syrian crisis.