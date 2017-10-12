With just two episodes down of Designated Survivor season 2, the Lloyd plotline has taken the driver's seat and is leading viewers into the new season.

After a cat-and-mouse chase, the second episode witnessed Lloyd's death. But that didn't mean that Kirkman's problems were over.

The new promo of episode 3 reveals that there are bigger dangers waiting for Kirkman's attention. Before Lloyd died, he shot something to the cloud and triggered an outbreak attacking the country.

A fast-spreading virus has hit the US and President Kirkman has merely 36 hours to bring the whole thing under control. New enemies will be made and a chaotic episode filled with more drama is promised.

While the focus will be the epidemic, the synopsis reveals that the first family will be under the lens as well – not just Kirkman but the entire family. Leo was in the limelight in the first season. For those of you who don't remember, an episode speculating if he was Kirkman's son or not made way in the premiere season.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS

Though the First Lady's mother was teased in episode 2, it would be interesting to see which character of the first family will be targeted in the third episode.

It could be speculated that Kirkman's beloved wife Alex is on the crosshairs. Deadline reported that the actress might leave the show for a Hulu series titled The First.

While it is yet to be seen how her exit is executed, the synopsis hints that there are chances she will be focused on in this episode.

Fans have to wait for Wednesday night to see what happens to the members of the first family.

The official synopsis reads:

President Kirkman is faced with a viral pandemic that threatens to kill countless Americans while FBI Agent Hannah Wells and M16 Agent Damian Rennett discover evidence that could change the lives of members of the first family forever.

The promos:

New enemies and new threats arrive at President Kirkman's White House. pic.twitter.com/GV2bxi5cA9 — Designated Survivor (@ABCDesignated) October 8, 2017

If a showdown is what he wants, it is what he'll get. #DesignatedSurvivor is all-new Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/NvjYk6tF9X — Designated Survivor (@ABCDesignated) October 9, 2017

Designated Survivor season 2 episode 3 air date: October 11

Time: Wednesday, 10/9c

Where to watch: ABC

