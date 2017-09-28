With a new showrunner and more political drama in place, Designated Survivor returns with Season 2 on Wednesday, September 27.

President Tom Kirkman will walk out accompanied by Aaron Shore to plan his diplomatic approach marking one year in office. However, this accomplishment doesn't mean there is less trouble in place for the POTUS.

The new season will be unlike the first one. It is reportedly going to be less twisty and will focus more on the character stories. And the first episode aims at starting it off with Kirkman himself.

Also Read: Fall TV Schedule 2017: Here's when you can watch new and returning shows

Official synopsis reveals that the new episode will focus on Ukrainian nationalists hijacking a Russian Air flight. The hijack will lead to a hostage situation and put Kirkman's diplomatic skills to the test.

Apart from the international crisis, the recurring theme from the first season – the conspiracy theory – will also be a focus considering that the President has vowed to tell the people of the US about the capitol bombing but never got around it.

The promo also shows an angry Kirkman claiming his family is unsafe and someone (we are speculating Patrick Lloyd) is coming after them.

Fans will be glad to know that most of the Season 1 cast members will be returning for Season 2, except for Virginia Madsen. The actress who played Kimble Hookstraten confirmed on Twitter that she will not be part of the upcoming season.

New cast members joining as regulars include Paulo Costanzo playing the role of the new White House political director Lyor Boone, Zoe McLellan as White House counsel attorney Kendra Daynes and Ben Lawson as MI-6 operative Damian Rennett, who Hannah meets in Amsterdam.

Designated Survivor has shared a few clips featuring the new cast, a sneak peek into the new season and more. Take a look:

President Kirkman explains what he wants from his Presidency. Enjoy a sneak peek from Wednesday's season premiere. #DesignatedSurvivor pic.twitter.com/ReKqtTU6Q6 — Designated Survivor (@ABCDesignated) September 26, 2017

Get a sneak peek at an emotional ultimatum from Wednesday's season premiere of #DesignatedSurvivor. pic.twitter.com/ijKKCW4iFw — Designated Survivor (@ABCDesignated) September 24, 2017

Meet the new faces in Washington this season. #DesignatedSurvivor pic.twitter.com/vmMP2tXqDU — Designated Survivor (@ABCDesignated) September 22, 2017

When to watch Season 2 Episode 1: September 27

What time: Wednesday, 10/9c

Where to watch: ABC

Where to stream live online (watch online): Here are a few quick links where you can watch Designated Survivor season 2 episode 1 online:

- ABC

- Netflix