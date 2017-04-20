Things are just getting harder and harder for President Kirkman with the turn of every episode. As he plugs one hole in the Capitol, another pops open creating a bigger mess. Well, Kirkman doesn't realise that there is a larger mess brewing up far away from the Capitol that will spin the series back to where it began, a blast!

Recapping episode 16, Kirkman and his troop successfully passed the gun-control legislation. But as they took a landmark decision, Kirkman has no idea what is building up in North Dakota.

After Agent Wells and Jason Atwood uncover the attack simulations found with Brooke Mathison, they discover that a bigger threat is building up. After a series of investigation, the duo find out an active property in use by Browning Reed and head to the location to find an empty plot. Beneath the location, they find an abandoned facility that houses enough bombs to blow up three Capitols. Or three locations: Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and, Hoover Dam?

So what next?

According to the official synopsis of the 17th episode, titled The Ninth Seat, reveals that the new episode will watch the new Supreme Court bench in formation while Agent Wells digs deeper into the facility to unravel more mysteries.

As President Kirkman struggles to put together a new Supreme Court, FBI Agent Hannah Wells goes undercover and discovers much more than she ever could have imagined. Meanwhile, Seth Wright has to contend with journalist Abe Leonard, who returns from the Middle East with an explosive story.

While the synopsis provides a crisp and limited, the promo reveals more details. According to the trailer, the episode will watch President Kirkman losing his sh*t as he tries to tackle threat, prove that his choice of Chief Justice is good and form his government.

More promo clips reveal that Seth Wright contend with Abe Leonard after he shares his experiences from the Middle East. Abe will deliver very explosive story.

But what is the big story? And how will the episode, especially Seth, deal with it? We'll have to watch Designated Survivor season 1 episode 17 to know everything!

