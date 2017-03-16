After a long winter break, Designated Survivor season 1 returned with episode 11 and the cliffhanging moment was finally put to rest as fans found out that the President has been shot. The returning episode revealed that President Kirkman survived, but due to the activation of 25th amendment Vice President Peter MacLeish, who everyone suspects to be the killer, will be the acting President.

Designated Survivor season 1 episode 12, titled The End of the Beginning," takes the story ahead and will watch Agent Wells visiting the President in the hospital to discuss the possible traitor inside the White House, and dig deeper into the conspiracy. The episode will also see MacLeish's agenda revealing.

Also Read: Designated Survivor season 1 episode 11 watch online: Kirkman finds out about the conspiracy?

According to the official synopsis:

Circles must tighten as a new discovery within the conspiracy emerges. Meanwhile, tension rises between Aaron and Emily as suspicions loom in the White House. A new lead places agent Wells closer than before to the truth.

In the White House, the tension between Chief of Staff, Aaron Shore, and Emily Rhodes will grow as Aaron becomes more aware that Emily and the president have a close eye on him. The episode will also reveal Wells getting new leads on the conspiracy and getting a step closer to MacLeish's truth.

The trailer released on YouTube shows Kirkman singling out all the suspects as his hunger to find the culprit behind the shooting increases. Back on his feet soon, President Kirkman will take charge back as he is seen addressing the country after his return from the hospital. As he returns to office, his biggest quest leads to an increasing suspicion on Vice President MacLeish. In the 11th episode, fans suspicion on him comes true as he reveals his true colours.

Episode 11 ends with viewers watching Hannah Wells speaking to the President. It could be presumed that she wanted to share her knowledge of MacLeish's connection to the terrorist attack. The mid season premiere was nerve-racking as viewers found out that the President was indeed shot and curiosity if he will survive built up to the conclusion of the episode 11.

The episode saw Agent Wells put on duty of President Kirkman's security, while MacLeish and his wife review what went wrong, "How the hell does this happen?" he asks aloud. While Kirkman may not be fully aware of what was going on, viewers got a full insight into MacLeish failed attempt.

MacLeish is under scrutiny, but will he manage to escape? How long will he keep running away? Find out on Designated Survivor season 1 episode 12. Here's how you can watch the new episode:

Watch the trailer for Designated Survivor episode 11 here:

When to watch episode 11: March 15

What time: Wednesday, 10/9c

Where to watch: ABC

Where to stream live online (watch online): Here are a few quick links where you can watch Designated Survivor episode 12 online:

- ABC

- Netflix