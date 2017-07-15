Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with representatives from London-based architecture firm Norman Fosters and CRDA officials on Friday during which the plan for the proposed administrative city in capital Amravati was finalised.

After the meeting, the state's Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana told reporters that the statues of NT Rama Rao and Dr BR Ambedkar would be installed in Amravati. He added that a 500-metre tall tower to allow a view of the entire capital city would also be constructed.

The design for the Assembly building will be finalised by August 15 while construction would begin on the occasion of Vijayadashami on September 30. The plan for the High Court will be finalised on August 30 while the construction for the same would commence on October 30. The design for the Secretariat building would be finalised by September 15 and construction would begibegin in the first week of November, the minister said.

Narayana added that separate tenders would be called for the laying of the foundation, construction, final design and interiors. All of this would take place in three phases. The entire work would be completed within a span of one and a half years.

Narayana further added that the Assembly building, Secretariat and the residential buildings of ministers and IAS officers would be constructed on 900 acres of land. The minister also said that the High Court building and the residential quarters of judges and other officials would be built on 300 acres of land, the News Minute reported.

CM Naidu had earlier said, "The stupa signifies happiness, and justice is the greatest happiness I want my people to feel, reflected by the High Court. The Assembly building, at the centre of the city plan, should be inspired by the historic Kohinoor, which happens to be born in this very land."

However, Narayana did not mention anything about the total cost of constructing the capital city. He only said that the government would be able to assess the cost involved only after the structural designs are made available to them by the construction companies.

Amravati will also have a Mega City Transport Plan (MCTP), which will cover its Urban Notified Area, Vijayawada city, and nearby towns such as Mangalagiri and Tadepalli. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in association with the government, has taken up the Comprehensive Traffic and Transportation Study (CTTS) to make sure that the transport system in the capital city is eco-friendly and sustainable.