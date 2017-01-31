Fans, who want to see Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo to get married, can rejoice, as according to Chinese Zodiac they have the best compatibility.

On the occasion of the beginning of the Chinese New Year, a global TV site Viki posted a photo of the Descendants of the Sun stars and said that they have the best compatibility. According to the Chinese zodiac, Ox and Rooster have the strongest compatibility. A Rooster will make an Ox's life colourful and they can be best friends and partners for life, Chinese zodiac says.

Several Facebook users commented on Viki's post saying that Joong Ki and Hye Kyo look good together and will make a lovely couple.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo's romance rumours have been doing the rounds since they worked together in the show Descendants of the Sun. Earlier, fans even speculated that they got married secretly. The speculation started after they appeared together at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards.

In 2016, Joong Ki and Hye Kyo were spotted in New York that added fuel to their romance speculation. However, their agencies have constantly denied reports of their romance.

"Song Joong-ki is her good colleague with whom she's done a TV series together," their agency issued an official statement last year.

"She was on vacation in New York and Song Joong Ki happened to be there. They had a meal with other friends, and we cannot believe it has turned into a scandal. There is no need for us to consider it seriously. We will take it as a sign of fans' interests. That story has been going around for a long time now. Media outlets have asked us about it and we have told them many times that it is not true," the letter read.