Depression is a serious mental health condition affecting millions of people across the world. In fact, it affects one in 10 adults which means 50 percent of the world population will at least experience it once in their lifetime. And, it is not possible for all people to tackle it alone. So, recently a Twitter user @chojuroh asked Rick and Morty creator-- Dan Harmon to help her out but didn't think he would respond.

"I asked Dan Harmon because I wanted advice from someone who suffers, but is not a professional," @chojuroh told Bored Panda.

Dan's response was not a formal one; it was a powerful advice and everyone should read them.

For One: Admit and accept that it’s happening. Awareness is everything. We put ourselves under so much pressure to feel good. It’s okay to feel bad. It might be something you’re good at! Communicate it. DO NOT KEEP IT SECRET. Own it. Like a hat or jacket. Your feelings are real. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) November 28, 2017

The Rick and Morty creator first wrote: "For One: Admit and accept that it's happening. Awareness is everything. We put ourselves under so much pressure to feel good. It's okay to feel bad. It might be something you're good at! Communicate it. DO NOT KEEP IT SECRET. Own it. Like a hat or jacket. Your feelings are real.[sic]"

In the second tweet, he explained writing: "Two: try to remind yourself, over and over, that feelings are real but they aren't reality. Example: you can feel like life means nothing. True feeling. Important feeling. TRUE that you feel it, BUT...whether life has meaning? Not up to us. Facts and feelings: equal but different.[sic]"

The most important thing I can say to you is please don’t deal with it alone. There is an incredible, miraculous magic to pushing your feelings out. Even writing “I want to die” on a piece of paper and burning it will feel better than thinking about it alone. Output is magical. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) November 28, 2017

He didn't stop there, he went on and said that 'don't deal with it alone'. He asked the depressed girl to push her feelings out. He suggested: "Even writing 'I want to die' on a piece of paper and burning it will feel better than thinking about it alone."

Dark thoughts will echo off the walls of your skull, they will distort and magnify. When you open your mouth (or an anonymous journal or blog or sketchpad), these thoughts go out. They’ll be back but you gotta get em OUT. Vent them. Tap them. I know you don’t want to but try it. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) November 28, 2017

In his concluding tweet, he wrote: "Dark thoughts will echo off the walls of your skull, they will distort and magnify. When you open your mouth (or an anonymous journal or blog or sketchpad), these thoughts go out. They'll be back but you gotta get em OUT. Vent them. Tap them. I know you don't want to but try it.[sic]"

The most amazing thing is, it didn't just help the depressed girl who asked for help but also other Twitter users. In fact, user @JeromySonne replied: "Feelings are real but they aren't reality. You have no idea how much you just helped me. In an instant, that statement put so much anxiety to peace. Thank you.[sic]"

sorry I'm kinda star struck rn so I'm having a hard time articulating anything other than thank you so goddamn much for all of this. Probably better than my therapist could've said it. (And my boyfriend: "TELL HIM THANK YOU AND THAT WE SUBSCRIBE TO HARMONTOWN") — charming taint man (@chojuroh) November 28, 2017

After getting the amazing response from Dan Harmon Twitter user @chojuroh said: "This is the most basic, general advice I've been given so far, and it's great."

According to Bored Panda, she said: "I participate in four separate therapies, and treating depression is the least of my worries. I know what works for me, but I knew it would help others for someone in the public eye to say something. Letting out your pain can do a lot of good in the long run, even if you don't feel better right away."