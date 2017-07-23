On Thursday afternoon, a taxi driver was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a 33-year-old German woman, who was out walking her pet in the Greater Kailash neighbourhood.

When the woman tried to confront the 32-year-old driver, he tried to escape in his car. Call it the presence of mind, the woman immediately took a photo of the number plate which helped the police nab him on Saturday.

The incident

The 33-year-old German national had come to India to pursue her PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She was living in a rented accommodation in Greater Kailash.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon around 2.45 pm. She was walking her dog at Greater Kailash 2, the police said.

She halted when she observed the man staring at her in a strange way. However, when the man looked away, she moved on. The moment she reached a bit closer to the man, he pulled down his pants and began masturbating, the police explained.

Raged over his behaviour, the woman screamed at him. By the time she could catch hold of him, he escaped in his car. She somehow managed to take a snap of the car along with the number plate.

Following this incident, the woman went to the police to file a complaint. The police then nabbed Tarun on Friday. He was produced at the court and taken into judicial custody.

Other incidents

This isn't the first time a Delhi driver is caught for such regressive behaviour. Not long ago, a Delhi doctor was kidnapped for a Rs 5 crore ransom by an Ola driver.

On July 6, the doctor who was out attending a birthday party had booked an Ola cab from East Delhi. The doctor stayed in South Delhi's Gautham Nagar. Instead of taking him to his residence, he was taken to Noida, where they were joined by a gang. They all took him to Meerut.

After a long chase and two misses, the police found the doctor in a partially constructed building and nabbed the four kidnappers.

In yet another incident reported back on July 19, a differently-abled working woman felt humiliated when the Uber driver kept saying that his car would be 'ruined' because of the customer's wheelchair.