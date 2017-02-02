Defendant will be back with episode 5 next Monday, February 6, at 10pm KST on SBS and it might focus on the beginning of a rivalry between former prosecutor Park Jung-woo and his defence attorney Kang Jun-Hyeok.

In episode 4 of the Korean mini-series, it was indicated that Oh Chang-seok's character might have a major role to play in the death of Yoon Ji-soo and her daughter Park Ha-yeon. It was revealed that he visited them on the fateful night.

With the help of his prison-mate Shin Cheol-sik, Ji Sung's character recollected a few details about the incident and informed his best friend that somebody visited him at night. But he does not remember who it was. Will he find out that it was the person he trusted the most?

The promo for episode 5 shows the male protagonist seeking his jail-mate's help for the next word that was scribbled on the floor of the punishment cell. But instead of helping him, Jo Jae-yoon's character teases him and says, "Gosh, I'm Dying for a cigarette. You remember, right... one at a time."

Unfortunately, Prison Security Chief overhears them. Will he inform the Cha Min-ho about it and wait from his advice or send them to the punishment cells to find out about their secret team up?

The sneak-peek video also hints at troubled moments for prosecutor Ko Dong-yoon. It shows the male antagonist checking his bio data with wicked-smile on his face. Will he kill Lee Shin-sung's character?

The followers of Defendant will have to wait for the telecast of episode 5 on February 6 to know more about it. Until then, catch up with the first four episodes of the period drama online here.

Check out the official trailer for the crime thriller series below: