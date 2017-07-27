New pair-ups always bring freshness to the screen and the recent buzz in Bollywood is that Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan might collaborate for a flick. Varun and Shoojit Sircar have recently announced that they are working together for a flick titled October.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Deepika has approached her Piku director Shoojit for the flick. October is said to be a rom-com and the lead actress' role is only little. Still, the leggy lass wants to be a part of it as she admires Shoojit's work since the time of Piku.

A few days ago, Varun and Shoojit announced the film. The actor shared a few photos on social media and captioned it as: "I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da's work and have always wanted to work with him. The film is titled October. Soojit da Ronnie and Juhi have always made good cinema Im very lucky to get a chance to work with them."

Talking about October, Shoojit told Hindustan Times: "It's again an out-of-the-box kind of story. We started working on this film's idea, which came from a small newspaper clipping, right before Piku (2015)."

He further described it as "a very unusual, unconventional kind of a story" in the "slice-of-life and romance space".

While the storyline looks interesting, we really hope Deepika becomes the lead actress of this film. Varun and Deepika will surely complement each other on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, both the actors are busy with their upcoming projects. Varun will be seen in father David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 alongside Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Deepika is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Reports suggested that Ranveer and Deepika, who were dating, have parted ways recently.