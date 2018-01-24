Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been in the news for quite some time now, thanks to the Padmaavat controversy. The diva was recently spotted at the film's screening along with her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

Deepika walked hand-in-hand with Ranveer. The duo looked adorable and in much love. Apart from the couple's cute moments, Deepika grabbed attention because of her outfit.

The diva has worn the same salwar suit five years ago during the promotion of Chennai Express. Why did the leading lady of Bollywood repeat the dress?

Here are the photos:

This is not the first time Deepika made headlines because of her fashion choices. She has repeated her outfits earlier as well.

As the actress received an award for crossing 20 million followers on Instagram on November 27, 2017, while wearing a casual outfit of jeans paired with a jacket, it reminded us of an earlier occasion. In February last year, Deepika wore the same Givenchy bomber jacket at the airport over a short black dress and paired it with a pair of thigh-high boots.

Then again, she chose an off-shoulder crochet style dress by Chloe at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party last year. Deepika had worn this outfit in IIFA 2016.

Before this, Deepika was seen in golden shimmery pants with a black strappy top. This was the same outfit she donned at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash in February last year.

Well, every time she slays it like a boss!

Meanwhile, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat alongside Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor. The special screening, held on January 23, in Mumbai witnessed Shahid along with wife Mira Rajput, mother Neelima Azmi and brother Ishaan Khattar.

Deepika will be seen as Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, which stars Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid as Maharawal Ratan Singh.