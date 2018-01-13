Shah Rukh Khan threw a grand birthday bash for BFF Kaajal Anand at his residence on Friday. Karan Johar and Gauri Khan helped the actor to host the bash and many big stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were among the attendees.

All the female celebrities were mostly seen in shimmery outfits – which give the idea of the theme of the party.

Kareena wore a silver shimmery with a black base dress, while Alia appeared in a beautiful gown. The Highway actress attended her friend's wedding ceremony in the same outfit, before coming to SRK's party.

Aishwarya and Raveena Tandon too looked stunning in their western outfits, while Malaika Arora Khan's shimmery look was designed by Manish Malhotra.

These beauties won hearts, but on the other hand, lovebirds Ranveer and Deepika disappointed. The duo was seen twinning as they wore the shades of yellow. The colour coordination didn't work for our eyes. While Ranveer was as usual in a weird designed outfit, Deepika now surely needs to fire her stylist.

If you don't know who Kaajal Anand is, then let us tell you that she is the CEO of Birla Lifestyles. She is quite close to SRK, KJo and Gauri.

While talking about their bond, once Karan had said in an interview: "She's my oldest friend. My grandmother knew her mom. I know that the first call I make in the middle of the night if I need something will be to Kajal (Putloo). Kajal, Gauri, Shah Rukh and I have spent many evenings together talking about life. We are a therapy panel for each other. Some of my greatest discussions have been with Gauri and Kajal for seven hours at a stretch not realising how time went by. I really believe Kajal is the best friend one can have. She's loyal and sincere. Kajal is very special and I feel as if I have known her all my life."