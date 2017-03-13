Deepika Padukone's debut Hollywood movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage is the most downloaded/pirated movie of 2017 for the week gone by on BitTorrent. The action thriller has topped the weekly list of top 10 most downloaded movies on the site.

Torrent Freak.com released its weekly list of top 10 most downloaded movies on BitTorrent. XXX: The Return of Xander Cage claimed the first slot in the list, followed by Assassin's Creed. Starring Vin Diesel and Deepika as his on screen love interest, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage appears to be the favourite for viewers who like to watch movies online.

Other most downloaded movies in the list are Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Office Christmas Party, Passengers, Logan, Arrival, Sing, Doctor Strange, Moana. Piracy has always been a rampant problem, not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood.

Almost all the big movies are made available online to be watched online or download for free just a day after the official release. Directed by DJ Caruso, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage features Vin, Deepika, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev and Samuel Jackson among others.

Released in January 2017, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage has had a good box office run all over the world and became the most successful film in the XXX series.