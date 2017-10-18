Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been in news since the beginning and mainly, it has grabbed attention due to protest against it. The recent one is when a group of 100 people destroyed artist Karan K's rangoli depicting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film in Surat.

Karan shared the picture of his beautiful art on social media along with the picture that showed the destruction. According to him, the group was shouting slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' and took out their outrage upon a beautiful and intricate work.

The sad part is the hard work he had put behind the rangoli. It took him 48 hours create Padmavati's poster into a beautiful rangoli. But the goons destroyed it in a second.

The film has been under constant attack from protestors, triggered by rumours of a love scene between Rani Padmini (played by Deepika) and Sultan Allaudin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh).

If you remember, Shri Rajput Karni Sena had physically assaulted Bhansali during the shooting in Rajasthan. Subsequently, the elaborate set of the film was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in Kolhapur.

The latest incident in Surat is now making headlines. The artist shared it on Twitter and said: "#padmavati Rangoli controversy! A crowd of 100 people cried JAY SRI RAM [and] rubbed out my 48 [hours of] intense work! @deepikapadukone @FilmPadmavati."

He shared this post several times tagging the actors and the director of the movie in a hope that they will take action. Do you think any of them will say a word?

Set to be released on December 1, Padmavati features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, people on social media (Twitter and Facebook) are upset and angry over this act by goons. Take a look at how they reacted:

