Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati may again face some serious trouble, with Karni Sena issuing a warning to the makers of the movie on Thursday.

The stars of the film, including Ranveer Singh, had announced on Twitter that the first look of Deepika as Rani Padmavati would be unveiled on Thursday. "Rani Padmavati padhaar rahi hain..kal suryoday ke saath," he had tweeted.

In response to the tweet, Karni Sena's Twitter handle issued a warning to the makers that they would have to face problems if they manipulate the facts around the central character.

"Rani Padmavati agar Rani Padmavati ban kar padhaar rahi hain toh swagat hai, warna rukawat ke liye khed hoga," Karni Sena tweeted, and it has been set as a pinned tweet.

While the first look of Deepika as Rani Padmavati did not create any issue with the Karni Sena, they again tweeted that they hope the film will not have any distorted facts about the historical character that would hurt people's sentiments.

"Asha hai #Padmavati mein tathyo se chherchhar karke logon ke bhavnao se khilvar nehi kiya jayega," Karni Sena tweeted.

For the uninformed, some members of the Karni Sena had earlier vandalised the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur, and had even manhandled director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was rumoured that the movie would have a dream sequence where Ranveer's character of Alauddin Khilji would have a love scene with Padmavati's character.

This buzz had irked the members of the organisation. However, Bhansali had later confirmed that there is no such scene in the movie, and the situation had come under control.

Meanwhile there are reports that claimed that Alauddin Khilji will be shown as a bisexual in the movie. According to India Today, Ranveer's character will be shown having a fascination for Rani Padmavati and at the same time for his slave-general Malik Kafur.