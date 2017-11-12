Actress Deepika Padukone, who is busy promoting Padmavati, has completed 10 years in Bollywood she has become a name to be reckoned with. She has everything going for her today.

Deepika Padukone, who is brought up in Bangalore, made her acting debut with superstar Upendra's Kannada movie Aishwarya. She forayed into Bollywood with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanthi Om, which was a big hit at the box office. Then onwards, there has been no looking back for this talented and leggy beauty, who went to churn hits one after the other.

The actress completed 10 years in Bollywood on 9 November 2017. She has over 25 movies to her credit and most of them are a hit at the box office. Today, she is one of the most sought after actresses in the Hindi film industry. She is 'Asia's sexiest woman alive', highest paid actress and enjoys unparalleled stardom.

Deepika Padukone is now busy with the promotion of Padmavati, which is the most-awaited movie of 2017 and slated to hit the screens on December 1. The filmgoers, who are impressed with its promos, can't stop lauding her selection of script, acting skills and dedication towards work.

Besides being a superstar, Deepika Padukone is also a great human being. Like every other person, she also faced some problems in her real life and she was successful in overcoming all the hurdles. She has become a role model for millions. She has proved that she is a superstar not just in reel life, but also in real life.