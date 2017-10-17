Deepika Padukone, the muse of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his upcoming period drama Padmavati, has been voted as the "Sexiest Woman Alive" for the second time in a row in an annual youth survey conducted by a leading publication.

Deepika outranked her contemporaries winning a whopping 33% of votes to her credit followed by Priyanka Chopra at the second position with 22.9% of votes and Alia Bhatt at the third position with 22.1% of votes. This is the second year that Deepika has achieved this feat, beating five-time favourite actress Katrina Kaif to bag the title once again.

Deepika has been turning heads with her mesmerising looks for the past few years in her movies like Piku (2015), Bajirao Mastani (2015), xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) and Padmavati (2017). With back-to-back hit films to her name, Deepika has proved herself as a bankable star among the young lot of actresses in Bollywood.

Deepika was recently seen at the launch event of yesteryear actress Hema Malini's biography Beyond the Dream Girl at JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, Mumbai on October 16, 2017. She was bestowed with yet another tag of the Dream Girl in today's time by Hema Malini when she was asked to choose an actress from younger generation who deserved the title.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her magnum opus period drama Padmavati wherein she plays the role of Rani Padmini. Directed by Bhansali, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh of Chittor and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin

Khilji. The movie is scheduled to release on December 1.