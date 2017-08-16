New pair-ups always bring freshness to the screen and thus, fans got excited when rumours of Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan doing a film together started doing the rounds. But more recent buzz will kill all the excitements.

Varun and Shoojit Sircar recently announced that they are working together for a flick titled October. According to earlier reports, Deepika had approached her Piku director Shoojit for the flick.

It would have been such a nice pair – Varun and Deepika. But recent news suggests nothing of this sort will happen. A source from the team said these reports are untrue.

The insider told DNA: "The film revolves around Varun's character. Primarily, the heroine's role isn't too lengthy in terms of screen time. So, I don't think Deepika will be taking it up."

Earlier reports had suggested that the Piku actress was aware of the short screen time and was willing to take up the role nevertheless.

Talking about October, Shoojit had told Hindustan Times: "It's again an out-of-the-box kind of story. We started working on this film's idea, which came from a small newspaper clipping, right before Piku (2015)."

He had further described it as "a very unusual, unconventional kind of a story" in the "slice-of-life and romance space".

It is still not confirmed who will be the leading actress. While the storyline looks interesting, we still hope Deepika becomes the lead actress of this film. Varun and Deepika will surely complement each other on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, both actors are busy with their upcoming projects. Varun will be seen in father David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 alongside Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Deepika is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which will also star Shahid Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh.