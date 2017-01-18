Bollywood is going places as another celebrity debuts on the sets of America's famous talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with the talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. While there were speculations about the appearance, a picture shared by Padukone and her team on Instagram has confirmed the news.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress teased her fans by posting a photo of Artist entry gate of DeGeneres studio, captioned: "this just happened... @theellenshow". In other pictures shared by her stylist, the actress is seen donning a white, body-fitting Michael Kors dress with makeup and hair kept simple. The picture sees the actress posing in front of the Artist entry gate flaunting her team and the achievement.

this just happened...? @theellenshow A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

SHE DID IT !!!!! @deepikapadukone and her troopers @jayasaha @karishma.prakash on the Ellen show @ellenshow❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Shaleena (@shaleenanathani) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

The episode featuring Padukone is scheduled to air on January 18 in US and on January 19 in India. She will be seen sharing the episode with Matt LeBlanc, who will be on the sets to promote his show, Man with a Plan. Watch the teaser of the upcoming Padukone and LeBlanc episode below:

Padukone's visit follows two months after her Bajirao Mastani co-star, Chopra, made an appearance on the show and downed tequila shots with DeGeneres. The star will be seen talking about her first Hollywood venture, her relationships and her experience as a Bollywood diva.

The actress and her co-star, Vin Diesel, have been going all out to promote their action entertainment flick. The stars were in India to connect with fans and talk to the media about the movie. Apart from the two, other cast members like Ruby Rose also are promoting the movie. On January 10, Rose also walked into The Ellen DeGeneres Show to delve into the details of the movie. The movie, xXx, is scheduled to premiere in the US this weekend.