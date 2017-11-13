Deepika Padukone recently appeared at GQ Fashion Nights in a black saree, and the diva just looked stunning. However, many on social media found her dress too revealing, and yet again slut-shamed the actress.

Deepika wore an outfit designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee at the event. The gorgeous actress was much praised for sporting the unusual looking saree. Nonetheless, there are some who trolled her on social media.

Many of them started making abusive comments on the photos, and some trolled her on the pretext of "Indian culture". Some even went on to the extent that they said that such outfits invited rapes. Some slut-shamed her saying that she wants to grab attention by exposing her body

However, there are many others too who gave back to the trolls saying that attire never is a cause for rape, but such cheap mentality is.

Aise Kapde daalengi phir bolegi @deepikapadukone @vidyabalan don't stare at my B@@@s — Noisy_Diwali (@failedengineer1) November 12, 2017

Isko bhi khol deti — Dharmendra Singh (@Dharmen77859169) November 13, 2017

Who wears such clothes in real life apart from film heroines? What is th need to get dressed in such skimpy outfits?.what do u achieve? why can't u dress decently? — Prerna (@Aparna59330113) November 13, 2017

Even recently, a picture had appeared on social media where Deepika was seen having a candid time with Ranbir Kapoor's cousins, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. The Padmavati actress was seen hanging out with the two, and it had appeared that she was a bit tipsy.

Parties in the tinsel town are as common as films are, but many had slut-shamed Deepika calling her "drunk" and "vulgar". Some had even said that she is still desperate for her ex beau Ranbir Kapoor. However, Bollywood divas are now much more strong and confident, and such trolls hardly bother them.

Meanwhile, Deepika is all set to appear on the big screen with the magnum opus Padmavati. Starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in other key roles, the movie is one of the most awaited flicks of this year. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is slated to hit the theatres in December 1.