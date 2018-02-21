Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always impressed their fans with not just their onscreen chemistry but also with their PDA in real life. Deepika now says that she trusts Ranveer 'blindly' and adds that their pairing up turns out so well in films due to the wonderful equation she shares with him.

She gave credit to the directors as well for bringing out the chemistry between them so nicely, and also the kind of roles they have been getting.

"I think its couple of things. It is first of all with the characters that we have been given. Be it 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and I can't say the same about 'Padmaavat'. But I think it is about the characters that allow us and give us the room to play it in a way that it allows the chemistry to be seen on the screen," Deepika told Miss Kyra.com.

"Then of course, its the director that kind of extract that from us but I would also give the two of us as an actor's some amount of credit for that as I don't think you can create chemistry if you don't trust and I think its extremely important to trust the people that you work with. Ranveer and I have that equation as an actor where we can just blindly trust each other," Deepika added.

This is not the first time that the gorgeous actress is coming up with such nice words for her rumored boyfriend Ranveer. Although neither Ranveer nor Deepika ever admitted being in a relationship, Deepika made many adorable comments on Ranveer on various occasions.

Here are some of the lovely words that Deepika had said on Ranveer in the past:

"I can be so naked in front of Ranveer... and I know he will never hurt me or take me for granted. That is the kind of trust and understanding we have. The reason I love and respect him is that I can bare my soul and still feel comfortable. If this is divine connection - this is what it is."

"He (Ranveer) is someone who has always been and will always be an extremely important part of my life. That's never going to change."

"He (Ranveer) has the ability to make people laugh and feel special."