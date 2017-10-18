After Jab Harry Met Sejal's debacle, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming movie. Aanand L Rai's movie, in which SRK plays a dwarf, will have many leading actresses, including Deepika Padukone.

The Padmavati actress will join Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, who are the leading actresses of the movie.

Anushka and Katrina have a past with Deepika. Deepika's current boyfriend, Ranveer Singh, was Anushka's ex, while Katrina's former beau, Ranbir Kapoor, was Deepika's ex too.

Thus, fans are grateful to Shah Rukh and the director to bring these three ladies in one movie. Recently, Deepika had spilled the beans on her cameo in SRK's dwarf movie.

In an interview with a media channel, Deepika said: "It's a cameo and it was fun. Shah Rukh just called me up and said that they wanted to do something special and it happened. And I believe that if the heart is in the right place and just call took place."

"Literally, he just called me and I think in a couple of days we shot. It was such a fun. None of us felt like we were working. It was like a couple of friends catching up."

Deepika will play a special appearance along with Kajol, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt. According to a DNA report, these divas are playing themselves in the flick.

It looks like SRK is pulling an Om Shanti Om. Remember that Farah Khan movie too had most of the Bollywood celebs in the title track of the movie.

Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky.Thank u ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love. pic.twitter.com/FNrb5jZZpu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2017

As if these leading actresses of Bollywood weren't enough for SRK's movie, Salman Khan will also have a cameo in it.