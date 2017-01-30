Deepika Padukone has made a place in Hollywood with her latest release, xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The recent buzz is that the actress has now bagged the international cosmetic brand, L'Oreal, replacing Katrina Kaif.

According to Bollywood Life, sources informed that Deepika will be the brand ambassador of L'Oreal, which already has Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as their faces. Katrina was part of this esteemed list, but it is being said that her contract with the brand has come to an end.

Though they have decided to replace Katrina with Deepika, the latter is said to have been eyeing the spot for a long time. In fact, the diva has reportedly agreed to bring down her fee for the brand. This international cosmetic giant gave Katrina the opportunity to walk the red carpet of Cannes film festival and now, its Deepika's turn.

Also, this will help the Padmavati actress to create a bigger base in Hollywood since the list also includes names like Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Naomi Watts, Blake Lively, Zoe Saldana and others. On the other hand, Aishwarya has been the brand ambassador of cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris for over a decade now. Every year, she attends the Cannes film festival with other Hollywood celebrities as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic group. Even the Neerja actress attends the festival as the brand ambassador every year.

A few days ago, it had been reported that Deepika had lost a brand endorsement contract that she had been doing for three years. It was being said that the brand managers weren't happy with her steep fee hike. It looks like luck is in favour of the diva as she was brought on as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal, even after losing an endorsement contract.