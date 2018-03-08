Bollywood lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly going to tie the knot soon. While their wedding rumors are all over the internet, a throwback photo of the two will make you nostalgic.

The picture is of 2016 when the duo began to appear together in public events. It was clicked in Sri Lanka where Deepika and Ranveer went to a friend's wedding.

The photo is adorable as you can see the duo's love for each other. They are posing with other friends sitting on a couch, where Deepika-Ranveer are seen all cuddled up.

The actress has worn a white dress, while Ranveer is in all black avatar. Looking at Ranveer's beanie, you can predict that it was the time of Bajirao Mastani. The hunk went bald for the movie.

A post shared by RanveeriansWorldwide (@ranveeriansfc) on Mar 6, 2018 at 2:23pm PST

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film was the lovebirds' second movie together. Their love blossomed on the sets of Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, which was their first film together.

Ranveer and Deepika's last joint venture was Bhansali's Padmaavat that released this year on January 25. The couple's love story has been going on for a long time. Now, if reports to be believed, the actors' parents have met and decided a wedding date.

It is said that the lovebirds will get hitched in August, but some reports also say that Ranveer and Deepika will not get married this year. There is some time for their wedding due to Deepika's slip disc issue and Ranveer's upcoming movies like Gully Boy, Simmba and '83.

While we wait for the official announcement of the couple's wedding, let's take a look at a few throwback pictures of the adorable couple here:

A post shared by A S Kiran? (@kiran_adabala) on Mar 5, 2018 at 11:45pm PST

A post shared by ❤️Ranveer & Deepika❤️ (@deepveerxoxo) on Mar 5, 2018 at 10:08pm PST

A post shared by Ranveer Deepika Fanpage ❤ (@deepveerxfp) on Mar 4, 2018 at 7:04pm PST