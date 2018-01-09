Deepika Padukone's chemistry with her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh is adorable, but the actress' first date with Ranbir Kapoor is too cute to miss.

In an earlier interview with People's magazine, Deepika and Ranbir revealed interesting tidbits about their first date, and how it all started.

Deepika narrated the entire story of her first meet with then beau Ranbir, and how the their bonding instantly clicked.

"This goes back to when we were shooting for our respective debut films. I was doing Om Shanti Om and he was shooting for Saawariya. We didn't know each other, we had just heard about each other. We had common makeup artists – Bharat and Dorris. Dorris is really fond of us, and she told me that Ranbir is a really sweet guy and we should meet up," Deepika said.

"Dorris had once called him when she was with me. She said, 'Why don't you guys talk?' That's when we first spoke and exchanged numbers. A few days later, almost around the same time, he asked me out for lunch. He came and picked me up and we went to Celini at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai," the gorgeous diva added.

The Padmavat actress further revealed how just a lunch date turned into a full day plan. "It was meant to be only lunch, but lunch became coffee, coffee became cheesecake, cheesecake became a movie," Deepika said.

She said that the two then went off on a long drive, before Ranbir dropped Deepika at her home. She even remembered the date of commencement of their love story – February 23, 2008.

Ranbir too remembered every detail of the date as he not only recalled which movie they watched, but also what DP worn on that day.

"Mr. Bean's Holiday is the movie we watched at PVR Cinemas in Juhu. I clearly remember she was wearing a white ganji and white linen pants. She had her hair tied up in a bun," Ranbir added. They truly were one of the sweetest couples in the tinsel town.

Meanwhile, there are rumours of Deepika and Ranveer's marriage. After holidaying together in Maldives, latest reports claimed, the duo is planning to tie the knot soon.