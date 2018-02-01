Queen Padmavati aka Deepika Padukone is on a roll these days! With Padmaavat's success, the actress will possibly be seen in most magazine covers this year.
After Vogue, Deepika released her next cover, this time from the Femina Magazine. Wearing a black outfit and styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actress looks stunning and beautiful. Check out the cover:
On the other side, Priyanka Chopra posted her Harpers Bazaar Arabia magazine cover, and we are crushing over the overall look.
She looks hot, sexy and everything amazing. Wearing a Yves Saint Laurent outfit, PeeCee is killing it in those feather boots and red lips!
Priyanka Chopra captioned the image: "Kiss my ass".
Just recently, Deepika's Vogue cover had come out where she looked happy and colourful.
Meanwhile, after Deepika's cop avatar picture went viral a few days ago, now the complete advertisement featuring the look is out. And Ms Padukone is nailing every bit of the badass cop!
On the professional front, Deepika Padukone's film Padmaavat is breaking all the records at the Indian as well as overseas box-offices.
Priyanka, meanwhile, is busy shooting Quantico Season 3 and recently graced the Sundance Festival for her upcoming film A Kid Like Jake.