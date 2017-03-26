Fans were earlier excited that Deepika Padukone would join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival 2017 but the latest buzz is that the actress, who has been made the brand ambassador of an international cosmetic brand, will not attend it.

Deepika recently revealed it at the HT Most Stylish Awards when was asked about her appearance in one of the world's most prestigious film festivals. "No right now. All my energies are focused on Padmavati right now," she said.

The cosmetic brand L'Oreal, which is an official partner of the Cannes film festival, recently added Deepika in their list of Indian brand ambassadors. Aishwarya and Sonam are winning hearts with their appearances at the red carpet of Cannes over the years, while Katrina Kaif was the brand ambassador for a year and appeared at the film festival last year.

Deepika is said to have replaced Katrina. When asked about her thoughts on the association, Deepika told Vogue: "I've always believed that feeling beautiful begins with feeling confident about yourself and L'Oréal Paris with its powerful message 'Because we're worth it' has always encouraged women to do that."