Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked breathtaking at their wedding reception in Delhi on December 21. Apart from relatives and close friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too arrived at the ceremony to congratulate the couple.
The cricketer-actress duo looked stunning in their traditional attires. Designer Sabyasachi has created all the outfits of Anushka-Virat for the entire wedding ceremonies, including the reception.
Looking at Anushka's attires, it seems Sabyasachi was in no mood to create something fresh for the couple, especially the bride. From Anushka's wedding jewellery to her wedding reception saree, all seemed to be inspired from his earlier displayed designs.
Do you know who else wore such designs? It was Anushka's so-called "rival" Deepika Padukone.
Deepika attended Jio Filmfare Awards in October and wore an embroidered Sabyasachi sari with a long trail behind her. She also wore a pair of golden jhumkas to complete the look. The same earrings Anushka wore in her wedding and in fact, the design of the outfit was also similar.
Guys notice this? same earnings ? #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/0hbaWnf1ih— ZadMayurOfficial (@MayurZad) December 11, 2017
Now, Sabyasachi did it again. Coincidence or not, the red Banarsi saree Anushka opted for her reception in New Delhi, is similar to the one that Deepika had picked for Hema Malini's book launch. However, both looked stunning.
Also, Deepika was draped in a beautiful Sabyasachi saree and paired her look with a bindi and traditional jewelery in one of the photoshoots said to be for Padmavati. Well, it looked quite similar to Anushka's reception appearance.
Whether Sabyasachi is promoting his same old designs or Anushka actually wanted similar outfits that Deepika wore, we'll never know.
We hope people will see Anushka in something different and fresh at the Mumbai reception, which will be held on December 26.
I don’t think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red in one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Benarasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn’t be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver’s children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka! Virat chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from our ‘Kashmir Revival’ project. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi @tajdiplomaticenclave For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharmaViratKohliReception #Virushka #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli