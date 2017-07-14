When Deepika Padukone posted a picture from her cover shoot for Vanity Fair magazine on her Instagram page on Thursday, July 13, she perhaps would not have anticipated the negative comments that the post will invite.

In the black and white picture, Deepika is seen posing in a slip dress with a diamond necklace. Soon after she uploaded the picture, a large section of her followers posted hate comments, saying she looked "malnourished" and "weak". Many of them advised her to eat food. Some also wondered if she was starving herself for the photo shoot.

Has Deepika Padukone made her fee permanent? This is how much the highest paid Bollywood actress charges

This is not the first time the Padmavati star has been body-shamed on social media. Recently, Deepika posted a picture of herself in a two-piece and negative remarks followed soon, with many comments targeting Deepika's complexion and body.

Many other celebrities too have fallen victim to online body-shaming. Last month, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who rose to fame with her performance in Aamir Khan's Dangal, was slammed by haters who claimed that she insulted Muslims by posting pictures of herself in revealing clothes during the Holy month of Ramadan.

@vanityfair @vanityfairuk A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

A pregnant Soha Ali Khan was also slammed by her followers on Instagram when she posted a picture in which she was seen wearing a sari while posing along with husband Kunal Khemu. Although she looked gorgeous in the event that seemed a traditional Bengali baby shower (her mother Sharmila Tagore is a Bengali) ceremony, a few followers trolled her for wearing a sari during Eid despite being a Muslim.

Check out some negative comments on Deepika's photo:

ashutoshsamalIf: "you had to lose weight for @vanityfair cover, it's shameful. You are far off from being attractive in this pic"

barfia_hayes: "Deepika you need to eat some KFC doll. Xx"

dependra16: "Kuch khaya bhi kro"

danish6397: "Thoda bhi hawa chalegi ud jaogi"

annyashamaiti: "U looking so anorexic"

volt440U: "lookng so tired!!! Bakwas"

_s_s7ar__: "Why so weakand sad pic.. happy and strong Dimpy is best"

kaur_jagpal: "Please gain some weight!!"